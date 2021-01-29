Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares Adorable Update on Daughter Ava

Hannah Ferrier's baby girl is already following in her footsteps.
The former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 29 with an adorable snapshot of her and her fiancé Josh Roberts' 3-month-old daughter, Ava Grace Roberts. The first-time mom is all smiles while relaxing on the beach in Sydney, Australia, and while Ava doesn't look as thrilled, that's likely due to the fact that she just ventured into the ocean for the first time.
And no, not on a yacht. According to Hannah's caption, Ava took a dip in the sea!
"Madams first swim in the ocean...and already serving you attitude," the Bravo personality wrote, marking the latest in a series of her daughter's "firsts."
For example, just a little over a week ago, Ava experienced her very first holiday. The family of three took a relaxing trip to New South Wales' Hunter Valley where "we got to hang out in wine country with our favourite people in the world," Hannah revealed on Instagram.
The vacation came after Hannah and Josh made their Instagram debut, approximately two months after they got engaged in November 2020. At the time, the former chief stew announced the news with a selfie showing her ring and a short and sweet caption: "And then there were three...and a ring."
The family's third member was born on Oct. 26, and a few days later, she made her debut on Instagram.
"Madam has arrived!" Hannah wrote. "Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever."
She shared an equally sweet message about her daughter to ring in the New Year, describing Ava as "the best thing that's ever happened to me in 2020 and life," in addition to referencing her firing from Below Deck Med.
"I will be forever grateful to this year for slowing me down, grounding me to the one place and bringing me my daughter," Hannah added. "Happy New Year guys. It's been a strange year work/TV wise and I want to thank each and everyone of you for your support, messages and love. It's so appreciated."
Binge past episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)