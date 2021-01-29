John Stamos Is Isolating Away From Son Billy After Third Coronavirus Exposure: He “Woke Up Crying”

Watch : John Stamos Says Playing Chef Louis Is a Departure for Him

Wise words from Uncle Jesse. John Stamos urged fans to stay safe as he isolates from his family following his third exposure to the coronavirus.

The Full House alum is currently working on the upcoming Dean Lorey and David E. Kelley Disney+ series Big Shot, about a hotheaded basketball coach who takes a job working at a girl's private school. However, on Jan. 29, Stamos revealed that there have been some setbacks in production due to the pandemic. He took to Twitter to share his experience.

The actor, who is father to son Billy, 2, who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh, wrote on the social media platform, "My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can't be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!"

In a separate tweet, Stamos added that his job is "doing what they can" to keep those working on the production safe.