Nikki and Brie Bella Just Gave a Major Update About Returning to WWE

Are Nikki Bella and Brie Bella coming out of retirement?!

The Total Bellas stars just gave a major update about possibly returning to the WWE ring to wrestle again after taking time off the past few years. The E! stars shared the exciting news with WWE superfan Mario Lopez during a Friday, Jan. 29 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (where he was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres).

Nikki says there's "definitely" a chance they'll return, adding, "Recently WWE made their huge announcement about WrestleMania for the next three years. So when I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023 I got chills and i was like, 'Brie, we have never gone after the Tag Titles. They were like made for us.' So there's another run for the Bella Twins. So I'm calling maybe in Dallas, WrestleMania. At some point we're coming back."

Brie recalled wrestling Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam and seeing how her three kids look at their mom like a "superhero."