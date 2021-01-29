Taraji P. Henson Says She "Kept Imagining" Suicide Last Year Before Getting Help

Shining a light on mental health.

Last month, Taraji P. Henson revealed that at the height of the pandemic, she considered taking her own life. Now, in conversation with E! News' Justin Sylvester, the Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated actress is opening up about the dark period in her life, as well as her ongoing mental health struggles, in the hopes that others will know they aren't alone and try to seek help.

"I went to sleep and kept imagining that gun," Taraji recalled on Friday, Jan. 29's Daily Pop. "I knew that I had to get it out of my head. I knew that I had to say it, because if I didn't say it, if I keep it to myself, then you think about it so much it, then it becomes a plan."

Thankfully, the 50-year-old did confess what she had been contemplating, and ultimately leaned on her best friend since seventh grade, Tracie Jade, for support.