April Love Geary Opens Up About Why She Doesn't Regret Having an Abortion

At the request of a fan, April Love Geary revisited a life-changing moment.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the mom of three was asked by a follower to share her story of getting an abortion. "My abortion story sucks, but I'll talk about it," she began. "Healing mentally, I just knew it was the right thing to do, so…that's what's always kept me feeling okay about the decision or feeling good about the decision because it just wasn't the right situation."

As the 26 year old recalled, she flew to the state where her unnamed ex was living at the time to have the procedure. However, Geary—engaged to Robin Thicke—noted he had practice for a sport he played, so she ended up driving herself. "Afterwards, he came and picked me up and took me straight to the airport," she said with a laugh. "So, you know, I did make the right decision 'cause, like, who does that after someone gets an abortion?"