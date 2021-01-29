Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Shares How She Talks to Their Kids About His Depression

Watch : Michael Phelps Talks Retiring From Swimming After Rio

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps are sharing how they talk to their family about mental health.

The couple appeared on the Jan. 29 episode of Today and spoke about how they discuss the Olympian's battle with depression with their three sons: Boomer, 4; Beckett, 2 and Maverick, 16-months.

"I'm very vocal in making sure the kids are aware that maybe Michael is having a rough day, and that he didn't do something that made daddy feel this way," Nicole told Carson Daly. "It's daddy having his own stuff. 'Dad is having a really tough day today, and I need you to give him a little bit of space.'"

In fact, the parents said they've actually taught their kids strategies for how to cope with their feelings, including the "lion's breath."

"It's just a deep breath," Michael explained. "And at times, if they're feeling super high anxiety or if they're frustrated, you let out a gigantic roar. You know, there is a lot of roaring in the house at times."