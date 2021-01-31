Why Bling Empire's Kelly Says Her Rollercoaster Relationship With Andrew Is "Worth the Fight"

What's next for Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray?
Earlier this week, the couple confirmed they're back together after taking around a six-month break in 2020. Thus, during an exclusive chat with E! News, we asked Kelly and Andrew about what their next step as a couple would be.
Per Kelly, they're eager to have a family one day—but they have a few milestones to hit first. "We're still living separate right now, separate households," Kelly explained to E!. "You know, for us, we want to take our time, we want to do it right—and we are doing it right."
She continued, "We have the rest of our lives together. So, no reason to 'rush.' But we do want to have a family, we do want to have kids in the future and have little Drew and little Kelly running around."
As for Andrew, he revealed that he already feels married to his Bling Empire co-star.
"We've been together…we're going on seven years," the Power Rangers Megaforce actor shared. "I would love to get back in the home with my wife. To me, love is not just a piece of paper, it's a union between two souls, two flames that become one."
Season one of Bling Empire documented the highs and lows of Kelly and Andrew's relationship, including one infamous fight in Paris. Despite being "polar opposites," Kelly noted that her "core values and morals are in line" with Andrew's.
"We both are seeking unconditional love," she added. "For me, Andrew is worth it, and Andrew and our future life is worth the fight."
Andrew echoed her sentiment, sharing, "It's just simple: when you know it, you know it. When you feel it, you feel it. I knew it the first time I kissed her—and after that I couldn't see my life without her."
As for how their co-stars feel about their reconciliation? On Thursday, Jan. 28's E! News' Daily Pop, Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee weighed in on the couple's reunion.
Kevin revealed at the time, "I didn't even know she was together with Andrew until I watched the show and people were interviewing me and they were like, 'So, what do you think about that?' And I was like, 'I didn't see the show yet. They're back together?'"
Kim also chimed in and credited the duo's history for why they can't quit each other. She commented, "You know what it is? It's probably because they have so much history together. And, in the back of Kelly's mind, she probably thinks like, there's hope for him to change. That's what I'm getting."
Bling Empire is streaming now on Netflix.