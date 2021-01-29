The Bachelor's Matt James Admits He's "Uncomfortable" Watching Himself Kiss With His Eyes Open

Watch : Matt James Defends Queen Victoria From Body-Shaming

Matt James certainly has lovely eyes, but viewers of The Bachelor are perhaps getting to see a bit more of them than they might like.

One aspect of this season that is as unavoidable as Matt's incredibly good looks is the fact that he inexplicably keeps his eyes open while he kisses the women, which social media users have made sure to point out on countless occasions. And as it turns out, the man himself finds this quirk to be as strange as everyone else does.

Matt was a guest on ACC Network's In Play on Tuesday, Jan. 26, where hosts Kelsey Riggs and EJ Manuel just had to ask what the deal is with him getting a good look at his partner during those smooches.

"Dang, you all threw me under the bus, that's crazy," the reality TV star responded with a hearty laugh. "I guess I didn't realize I kiss with my eyes open until people were videotaping me kiss people, and I'm watching it back. I'm like, Yo, what are you doing?"