Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Dove "Changed My Life" in Heartfelt Motherhood Update

Less than six months have passed since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, but she's already made a profound impact on their lives.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, the singer spoke about her motherhood experience on Instagram Live, describing how the little one "changed my life."
"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," the "Fireworks" singer reflected, explaining that because of her typically demanding schedule, she's had to learn how to prioritize time with Daisy.
Katy said that involves creating "boundaries" in her personal life, explaining, "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."
"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world," she continued. "I highly recommend it when you're ready."
Another way that Daisy shifted Katy's view of the world? She's made the singer appreciate being present, something Katy says she's constantly "working on."
"I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa,'" she reflected. "You see time in human form and it's like… Now she's got chunky cheeks."
Katy added, "In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."
She and Orlando, who Katy described as an "incredible partner," have not stopped gushing about their little girl since her birth in August.
According to The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Daisy looks like him, Katy and his mother, Sonia. He told Ellen DeGeneres in October that he's most happy to see she inherited Katy's dazzling eyes, remarking, "Fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect."
And it's those sweet gazes from Daisy that make the late nights and early mornings worth it for Katy.
Last September, Katy shared that motherhood was just as demanding as her singing career. "Popular misconception: being a mom isn't a full time job," she shared on Twitter. "when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol."
But, as Katy assured her fans, "I love my job."