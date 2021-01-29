KardashiansHalseyDua LipaBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

12 Valentine's Day Gifts for Bridgerton Fans

From chic headbands and Duke of Hastings coffee mugs to show-inspired candles and calendars, we've rounded up V-Day Gifts that Lady Whistledown would love!

By Emily Spain Jan 29, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionBridgerton
EComm, Bridgerton Valentine?s Day Gift GuideE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

According to Lady Whistledown, Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

Whether you're single or being courted, Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to treat yourself and show the ones you love how much they mean to you. And with the recent success of Netflix's period piece Bridgerton, there's a good chance your valentine is obsessed with the show. So why not give them a gift that is fit for Daphne Bridgerton or the Duke of Hastings!

From chic headbands and Duke of Hastings coffee mugs to show-inspired candles and calendars, we've rounded up 12 gifts that any Bridgerton fan will adore.

See below for our complete Bridgerton Valentine's Day Gift Guide!

read
20 Valentine's Day Gifts She'll Love

Bianca Bow Headband

Extravagant headpieces and bows were a staple on the show! Although a feather crown would be a nice gift, your Valentine can rock this bow headband on the daily.

$26
Free People

Bridgerton Future Duchess of Hastings Mug

Who didn't develop a crush on the Duke of Hastings while watching Bridgerton! Now every morning you can manifest marrying a Duke as you sip your coffee or tea.

$16
Redbubble

Trending Stories

1

Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence on Armie Hammer Controversy

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Announce Their Wedding Date

Bridgerton Book 1: The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

Read the book that started it all and see what was left out of the show! Even better, give this book to someone who hasn't watched the Netflix series yet.

$11
Walmart

Luxe Cage Sphere Clutch Bag with Embellishment

With a spherical cage design, this bag will serve as the perfect accessory to bring with you to your next ball or fancy event.

$56
ASOS

Penelope Feathertop and Eloise Bridgerton Characters Illustration Zipper Pouch

Penelope and Eloise are icons! Gift your best friend this adorable pouch so they can take all their essentials with them when they're looking to figure out who the town gossip is.

$13
Redbubble

Bridgertonian Calendar 2021 Poster

Count down the days until Bridgerton Season 2 with this illustrated calendar!

$18
Redbubble

Supernova Necklace

While we couldn't track down the exact diamond necklace Prince Friedrich gifted Daphne, this gorgeous necklace is close and probably far less expensive to give to your Valentine!

$68
$40
BaubleBar

Burning for you - Simon and Daphne Bridgerton Netflix Quote Sticker

Deck out your laptop, notebook or phone with this Bridgerton-inspired sticker! And it's so fitting to slip in a Valentine's Day card for that special someone.

$3
Redbubble

Bridgerton Classic Vintage Tee

Relive the iconic scene with this vintage-inspired tee! You can also customize the print to fit a hoodie, tank or V-Neck tee.

$18
Amazon

Lovingly Lace Gloves

To be honest, bringing back the glove trend in 2021 doesn't sound crazy. These chic lace gloves will certainly elevate any outfit!

$48
Free People

Mentally Dating Duke Of Hashtings Bridgerton Crewneck Sweatshirt

Whether you're taken or single, this sweatshirt will show everyone where your mind is at. And we don't blame you, we're obsessed with the duke, too!

$23
Amazon

The Daphne to My Simon Candle

Give this hand-poured soy blend candle to your bf or bff to show them how much you love them! And you can choose from four different scents: Memories of Camp, Cinnamon Swirl, Vanilla Hazelnut Coffee and Sugar Cookie.

$20
Amazon

Up next: Give the Gift of Disney Magic for Valentine's Day!

Trending Stories

1

Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence on Armie Hammer Controversy

2

Katherine Heigl Confronts "Difficult" Reputation in Tell-All Interview

3

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Announce Their Wedding Date

4

Addison Rae Clams Up When Asked to Name "Least Favorite" Kardashian

5
Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2