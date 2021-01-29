These Buttery Soft $23 Leggings Have 12,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want to try leggings in colors other than classic black but don't want to spend more than $100 on something so novelty, we have the perfect option for you: the Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants on Amazon. They come in 15 different colors and are only $23 a pop. Reviewers are obsessed—they have more than 12,000 five-star reviews and are super flattering. Plus, if you think about it, you can pick up five pairs for the same price as just one high-end pair.

Shop these leggings below and hear more about what reviewers have to say.