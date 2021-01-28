Halsey Honors the Surgery "Scars That Got Me This Angel" With New Baby Bump Photo

Halsey is baring her scars.
A day after announcing she's expecting her first baby, the 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the scars she has from undergoing surgery to treat her endometriosis. In the picture, two arrows pointed to the marks on her lower abdomen.
Though Halsey has previously described the condition as "painful," she expressed gratitude under the picture of her baby bump, writing, "the scars that got me this angel."
In 2018, the "Bad at Love" singer revealed her battle with the disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus.
At the time, she said on The Doctors that she planned to freeze her eggs, with the hopes of one day being able to conceive. "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option," she explained, "but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."
She added that she froze her eggs, not just with the intent of becoming pregnant one day, but to give herself the option to have kids when she wants.
Halsey's 2015 miscarriage also helped inform her decision to freeze her eggs. She recalled at the time, "I put my foot down and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment."
"Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman," Halsey continued. "There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You're sick, you don't feel sexy, you don't feel proud, you don't feel like there's much hope. And so taking these measures, so that hopefully I can have a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important."
She later told The Guardian in March 2020 that having endometriosis made her feel "inadequate."
"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do," she reflected. "Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."
Nonetheless, she said doctors were hopeful she'd be able to conceive. The star gushed, "That's a miracle."
Now, Halsey is preparing to welcome her miracle baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, who readers can learn more about here.