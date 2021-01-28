Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Is Poised to Be the Modeling World’s Next It Girl

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

From second daughter to supermodel! Ella Emhoff's chic Inauguration ensemble has caught the eye of none other than the prestigious modeling agency IMG Models.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, Ella made waves for donning a sparkling Miu Miu coat to her Momala's swearing in on Jan. 20.

Now, she's the newest face of IMG Models, the top-tier brand announced on Jan. 28. IMG also represents Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss, so she's in very good company.

"It's not really about shape, size or gender any more," said Ivan Bart, the president of IMG Models, to The New York Times. He said labels and consumers are attracted to authenticity above all else, which the 21-year-old artist appears to have in spades. He added, "Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

She is a senior at New York's Parsons School of Design, studying fine arts and focusing on textiles, though she gained modeling experience over the past year.