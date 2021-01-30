Inside Joe Biden's Unbreakable Bond With Late Son Beau Biden

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

As presidential scandals go, it was admittedly tame.

Barely two days into President Joe Biden's term, The New York Times splashed a story across their pages questioning why the new commander in chief was wearing a $7,000 Rolex Datejust when "recent presidents" have "tended to wear Everyman timepieces such as Timex and Shinola."

Watergate it was not. And yet the story grew traction, people largely wondering why it was news at all.

It's hardly surprising that the 78-year-old would sport such a pricey accessory, with former politicians tending to do well after a White House exit. Like others who had transitioned from Washington, D.C., to the private sector, Biden had cleaned up on the lecture circuit, turning his 36 years in the senate and eight as Barack Obama's vice president into a six-figure-per-speech price tag and a lucrative book deal.

And having pocketed a reported $16 million before winning the presidency in 2020, surely he had the cash on hand to buy himself something pretty.