Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Their Wedding Date on Total Bellas Season Finale

A season finale for the books.

Tonight's all-new Total Bellas brought season six to a close as the Bella Twins officially moved to Napa Valley and Artem Chigvintsev won the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars. Oh, and did we mention that he and Nikki Bella finally revealed their wedding date?

That's right! "We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!" Nikki happily announced while holding her and Artem's baby boy, Matteo.

The couple shared the news at Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s house, popping champagne as 3-year-old Birdie Danielson danced around with a cupcake in hand. The celebration was well-deserved, especially considering what we watched Nikki overcome throughout the final episode of season six.

Her postpartum depression was becoming too much to handle, and in an effort to help, Brie informed Artem that she was "drowning."