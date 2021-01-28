Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Says She Reached an "All Time Low" After Travis Mills Breakup

Watch : Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills Break Up After 3 Years

Almost a year after her breakup with Travis Mills, Madelaine Petsch is ready to talk about the impact it had on her mental health.

The Riverdale actress spoke with Flaunt magazine on Monday, Jan. 25, about one of the most challenging years of her life and her own personal journey since the partners split after three years together.

"My mental health was at an all time low," Petsch said. "Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane."

In addition to therapy, the 26 year old turned to friends, reading and other creative outlets for emotional support.

"My best friend moved in with me and that was a huge game changer for my mental health," Petsch continued. "I found ways to be creative while staying positive and reading books. I read this book called Vibrate Higher Daily, and it's basically about how to radiate positivity. And I found more books to help me navigate."