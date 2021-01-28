TikTok's Dixie D'Amelio Reveals the Real Reason Why She Didn't Go to College

Watch : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Dixie D'Amelio is staying away from college—for now.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Vogue released a brand-new video that followed the TikTok star around for 24 hours. Whether visiting the recording studio, having a virtual fitting with Valentino or making breakfast, Dixie was an open book as she documented her life for the cameras.

But in between her busy schedule, the 19-year-old Los Angeles resident also revealed some new details about her life including her thoughts on college.

"I fully got into college of August of 2019 and I decided not to go just because traveling back and forth was going to be a lot," Dixie explained. "And I was also really scared because I saw someone make a TikTok saying that they would play my songs at a frat party and that's really what like turned me away from going to school because I don't think I could handle that level of embarrassment."