TikTok's Dixie D'Amelio Reveals the Real Reason Why She Didn't Go to College

Dixie D'Amelio is staying away from college—for now.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, Vogue released a brand-new video that followed the TikTok star around for 24 hours. Whether visiting the recording studio, having a virtual fitting with Valentino or making breakfast, Dixie was an open book as she documented her life for the cameras.
But in between her busy schedule, the 19-year-old Los Angeles resident also revealed some new details about her life including her thoughts on college.
"I fully got into college of August of 2019 and I decided not to go just because traveling back and forth was going to be a lot," Dixie explained. "And I was also really scared because I saw someone make a TikTok saying that they would play my songs at a frat party and that's really what like turned me away from going to school because I don't think I could handle that level of embarrassment."
In 2020 alone, Dixie was able to collaborate with former One Direction singer Liam Payne as well as rapper Wiz Khalifa. And this past summer, she released her debut single titled "Be Happy."
Ultimately, Dixie is still getting used to living by herself in Los Angeles. While she admitted it was fun living with her family, she wanted a place of her own as she became a young adult.
"I was supposed to be in college right now so I thought I needed to learn how to grow on my own and mature and I wasn't doing that because I would just have my mom do things for me," she explained. "So now, living by myself, I still go home every day to my parent's house and have my mom do things for me. But, I mean, that's what moms are for, right?"
In fact, Dixie as well as her 16-year-old sister Charli D'Amelio will team up with their parents for a new show on Hulu titled The D'Amelio Show.
Set to premiere later this year, the series will chronicle the famous family as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all while staying true to their values.
"I am super nervous because I make a lot of mistakes and I know it's all going to be caught on camera now," Dixie explained. "The only thing I'm nervous about is Charli and I's relationship being shown because we have a really good relationship, but we do get in normal sister arguments. We're just siblings and that's how we act."