Priyanka Chopra Recalls "Freaking Out" Over Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is dropping hints about her upcoming memoir.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the We Can Be Heroes star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes story about a near fashion disaster from the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside," she wrote in the caption. "The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!"

She ended the caption with a teaser, writing, "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio."