Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee Reveal If They've Kissed Yet

Kim and Kevin kissing in a tree?
On Thursday, Jan. 28's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Bling Empire stars Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee teased the status of their relationship since wrapping season one. As fans of the Netflix hit will know, Kevin and Kim were seemingly interested in each other as the season came to a close.
So, where do the co-stars stand now?
On whether they've kissed since cameras stopped rolling, Kevin coyly remarked, "Have we, Kim?"
After struggling to answer, the famed DJ said they "have not kissed yet"—the operative word being "yet."
As she continued, Kim confessed, "There's definitely a lot of flirting going on. Kevin's been calling me every single day."
However, it appears that Kevin isn't the only one making a move. He responded, "No! You've been calling me every day. She gets so upset if I don't call or text her back right away."
Per Kevin, Kim even threatens to break up with him.
"She's like, 'We're breaking up,'" Kevin shared. "And I'm like, 'We aren't even together.'"
Speaking of romance, Kevin and Kim both sounded off on co-star Kelly Mi Li's reunion with on-again, off-again boyfriend Andrew Gray. Earlier this week, Kelly and Andrew confirmed they were officially back together after taking a "five-month or six-month break."
Although Kelly and Andrew's on-again relationship was news to Kevin, who learned about the reunion while watching Bling Empire.
He expressed, "I didn't even know she was together with Andrew until I watched the show and people were interviewing me and they were like, 'So, what do you think about that?' And I was like, 'I didn't see the show yet. They're back together?'"
The pair seemingly got back together in the finale.
As for Kim, she credited the duo's history for why they can't quit each other.
"He's hot and toxic, those are the dangerous ones," she noted. "You know what it is? It's probably because they have so much history together. And, in the back of Kelly's mind, she probably thinks like, there's hope for him to change. That's what I'm getting."
