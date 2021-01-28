Jessie James Decker's 2-Year-Old Son Hospitalized 3 Times After Struggling to Breathe

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's toddler son Forrest Decker is recovering at home after being hospitalized for the third time in six weeks after having difficulties breathing.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Jessie, 32, posted on Instagram a photo of the 2-year-old boy sitting on an arm chair while wearing Spider-Man pajamas and a nebulizer over his nose and mouth. "Went to the hospital again last night," she wrote. "3rd time in 6 weeks. Every time he gets a tiny cold he starts wheezing and his oxygen levels drop and heart rate goes up. Ultimately I'm being told he has Asthma even though he's pretty young to diagnose."

'It's scary to watch his vitals drop, hear his grunting and see his chest struggling so much to take a breath," she continued. "After he threw up for the 3rd time ( I think from coughing so much) ( no fever) I knew it was time to take him in."

Jesse said she plans on visiting an allergist to find out what could be causing her son's breathing problems, saying, "So confusing for a parent to have this issue and just not know what to do or why it's happening. He was born full term and 9 lbs and no issues until last year and becoming more chronic. He's a champ but it breaks my heart when he tells me 'mommy my chest hurts' in his sad little voice."