The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Preview: Emilio Estevez & Lauren Graham Help a New Team Fly

Back on the ice.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Disney+ released the trailer for its upcoming series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The show, which will premiere on March 26, follows a new team of underdogs as they learn to fly together.

The TV adaptation of The Mighty Ducks franchise stars Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham as mom Alex and Good Boys actor Brady Noon as 12-year-old hockey player Evan. Of course, Emilio Estevez has returned as Coach Gordon Bombay, his beloved role from the '90s films.

And, from what we see in the teaser below, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has the same heart and soul as the original. The first look starts off with Noon's character getting cut from his hockey team for being a mediocre player.

Ironically, Evan is cut from the once struggling, now successful Mighty Ducks junior hockey team.

Determined to keep her son on the ice, Graham's character notes, "I want you to think about all the other kids who've been told that they're too small or too slow. They just want to get out there and play. Let's start our own team!"