How Matthew Perry Persuaded Julia Roberts to Appear on Friends

Watch : "Friends" Star Maggie Wheeler aka Janice Can Still Do Iconic Laugh

Could Matthew Perry be any more persistent?

Past Friends co-creators and writers recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about the hit show's episode "The One After the Super Bowl," which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 28. The show aired after the 1996 NFL Championship and featured guest stars such as Julia Roberts, who was there thanks to cast member Perry. The two were dating at the time and she played his character Chandler Bing's former grade school classmate and fleeting love interest.

"Matthew asked her to be on the show," Friends co-creator Kevin Bright said. "She wrote back to him, 'Write me a paper on quantum physics and I'll do it.' My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day."

Perry and Roberts are believed to have dated briefly before and after the episode aired, according to multiple reports. Friends staff writer Alexa Junge said, "They may have met before the episode, but she was interested in him from afar because he's so charming."