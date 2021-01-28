Rebel Wilson Says People Treat Her Differently After Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is loving the skin she's in. But during the Jan. 27 episode of The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin, the 40-year-old actress explained how she's been treated differently since her weight loss.
"I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I've always been quite confident. So it wasn't like I wasn't confident and then now I'm, like, super confident," the Pitch Perfect star said. "I think what's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. And now that I'm in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'"
Wilson also couldn't believe how much attention people pay to "a weight loss transformation when there's so much going on in the world," noting that people are "fascinated" by them.
Although, she admitted she still loves posting a good selfie. "You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, loving myself,'" she said. "I know I should calm down a bit on that."
Last year, the Bridesmaids alum declared 2020 her "year of health" and started detailing the changes she'd made to her lifestyle. From going on walks to working out with her trainers, Wilson shared several ways she incorporated fitness into her day-to-day. She also hired a nutritionist and told People she switched from eating "normally carbs" to "eating a high-protein diet." In addition, she focused on her emotional and mental health.
"I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either," Wilson recalled to the magazine. "And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."
Still, she tried not to put too much pressure on herself. "It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," she explained to the outlet. "Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that. I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before, you know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."
In November, Wilson told her followers she'd hit her "goal with one month to spare." But in an interview with E! News earlier that month, the celebrity made it clear her "goal is not to be skinnier…it's just to be healthier."
"I don't want to project the message that, like, being smaller is better because I don't really believe that," she continued. "I was just engaging in pretty unhealthy habits, like eating a tub of ice cream every night and stuff, that wasn't actually helping me. It just felt good in the moment."
Now, Wilson considers herself more "health conscious" and is continuing to look forward to the future. "I don't know how my journey is gonna finish," she told E! News. "Like, I'm just happy that I'm healthy and then I just try to keep doing my best."