See Kate Hudson's Adorable Breakfast Routine With 2-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson has a special way of starting her day with her daughter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram to show off her breakfast dance with her 2-year-old Rani Rose Fujikawa.

In the short clip, fans can see the actress sitting at the breakfast table with Rani Rose in her highchair. Then the mother-daughter dance duo break out into a jam session together and baby Rani Rose giggled as her mom happily jigs to her bowl of eggs and throws her arms in the air. The Oscar nominee captioned the cute clip, "How we do breakfast."

Of course, Kate's 12.7 million fans were in love with the fun breakfast shimmy. "Omg y'all are best friends! She is soooo adorable," wrote one fan. Another added, "This is soooo pure and precious!!!!!" Even singer Natasha Bedingfield commented, "So impressed! Great mama."