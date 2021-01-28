Ben Higgins Reveals Why Filming His Post-Bachelor TV Show With Lauren Bushnell "Pulled Us Apart"

Watch : Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Ben Higgins has learned that appearing on TV isn't always everything it's cracked up to be.

The former star of The Bachelor was a guest on the Thursday, Jan. 28 episode of the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, where he opened up about when he knew that the romance was over with Lauren Bushnell. The couple got engaged during his finale of the ABC dating series that aired in March 2016, but announced the end of their relationship in May 2017.

"I don't think there was a characteristic that was wrong, necessarily, but the timing of our life, right?" he explained. "I was 26, she was 25, we had just walked into this whole new world together. We were living in Denver, where she knew nobody, and then life was pulling us in a thousand different directions."

As fans recall, the engaged pair took the unusual path of starring on their own reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which premiered in October 2016 on Freeform. The unscripted series featured more than a few awkward moments of tension, and Ben explained on the podcast that these were a result of the twosome not knowing how to have "direct communication" during the fledgling stages of their relationship as cameras continued to roll.