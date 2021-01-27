Camila Coelho Is the Face of Quay's Affordable New Jewelry Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fourteen karat gold-plated jewelry starting at only $25? Sign us up.
Blogger Camila Coelho is the face Quay's affordable new jewelry collection including delicate, gold necklaces, earrings and charms. It's all totally layer-able—just check out how Coelho styles each piece. Plus, everything rings up under $100—how charming.
So now below, shop our Quay jewelry edit. We bet you can't pick out just one piece.
Drop Chain Necklace
This delicate necklace has mini cutout shapes. It has a hinged closure, so you can also use it as a chain for sunglasses and blue light glasses.
I See You Charm
These charms can be added to any of the collection's chains or huggies.
Clipped Link Necklace
This paperclip-style necklace has a hinge closure so you can also wear it as a lariat or sunglasses chain.
Quay Huggies
These huggies can be worn with or without their charm.
Stargaze Charm
We love the celestial theme of this rhinestone charm.
Coin Huggies
The front of these rotating huggies has a crescent moon while the back features a constellation design.
Rivet Hoops
These medium-size half-hoops have a textured orb detail.