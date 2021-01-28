Norman Lear to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Watch : Best of Glambot: 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Norman Lear, the man who brought Sanford & Son, The Jeffersons and All in the Family to American televisions, is finally being recognized for his achievements in the entertainment industry.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the 98-year-old screenwriter and producer will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.

In a statement, the association noted Lear's many accomplishments and contributions to Hollywood. "Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation," said HFPA President Ali Sar. "His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient."

Former recipients of the honor include Carol Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres.