April Love Geary Celebrates “Loose Skin, Tight Friendships” After Welcoming Baby No. 3 With Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary just welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Luca Patrick. Now, April is showing off her post-partum body on Instagram.

On Jan. 27, the model, 26, posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie along with the caption, "6 weeks postpartum. Loose skin, tight friendships."

This isn't the first time that April has posted a lingerie pic after giving birth. The mom of three posted a similar photo to her Instagram Story six weeks after she welcomed the couple's second child, a baby girl named Lola Alain, in 2019.

April and Robin, who got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018 after going public with their romance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, are also parents to Mia, 2. The "Blurred Lines" singer also shares son Julian Fuego, 10, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

April regularly posts about her family life with her children and Robin. Earlier this week, she shared a sweet photo of her and Luca to Instagram, along with the caption, "My handsome boy."