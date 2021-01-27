BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Look Back at Halsey's Star-Studded Dating History as She Prepares for Motherhood

From Evan Peters to G-Eazy, Halsey seemingly had to kiss a lot of frogs before meeting her Prince Charming. Revisit the mama-to-be's past relationships here.

Everything happens for a reason, and Halsey's pregnancy is proof of that.

Over the years, the 26-year-old singer has opened up her heart to a handful of famous artists, including G-EazyThe 1975's Matt Healy and Yungblud. While Halsey's fans got some epic breakup music out of her heartbreak, it seems fate had bigger plans in mind for the About Face makeup guru.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Halsey revealed the ultimate surprise, posting photos of an adorable maternity shoot to her Instagram. The "Without me" singer captioned the pics of herself cradling her baby bump, "surprise!"

It was later revealed that she's expecting her first baby with boyfriend Alev Aydin, who commented on the announcement, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness [two red heart emojis]," to which she replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Alev's words of adoration confirmed the dating rumors that first sparked when the pair was first spotted together in October 2020. 

To look back on the relationships that led Halsey to where she is now, check out our gallery below!

Shutterstock, Instagram
Alev Aydin

This romance blossomed during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing the singer and screenwriter to fly under the radar for many months. Their first sighting together was in October 2020, but some Instagram detectives discovered that the duo got matching tattoos together just a few months prior.

Things took a very serious turn when Halsey revealed she's pregnant on Jan. 27, sharing pictures of her growing baby bump. Alev commented on the announcement, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Evan Peters

The actor and singer's relationship started out on a literal high when the couple was spotted on a date at the Six Flags amusement park in October 2019. At the time, a source said Halsey and Evan were a natural fit. "Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's," the source said. "A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out."

They went on to date for about six months and even celebrated Halloween together, but their romance quietly ended last March

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort
Yungblud

Halsey proved that she's into artistic types when she pursued a relationship with the Brit in November 2018. Their first sighting together was on a date night to In-N-Out, where the artist gifted Halsey with a bouquet of flowers. 

Their romance fizzled out nearly a year later, with a source telling E! News that work and the distance played a factor in their split. "It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky," the source explained at the time. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."

Instagram
G-Eazy

The singer and rapper dated off-and-on from 2017 to 2018, releasing hit songs about their romance along the way. G-Eazy was enamored with the artist, telling E! News in an interview, "I've been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists I admire, but she's one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it hits you right away. It's pure."

However, their relationship came to an end for the final time in October 2018.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock; Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Matty Healy

The 1975 frontman is another one of the singer's rumored romances. In 2015, the two musicians seemingly dated, but Ashley cryptically told Billboard at the time, "I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched. But if you think he's the first red-wine-­drinking, pretty-boy rocker in skinny jeans I've been associated with, you're out of your f--king mind."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Machine Gun Kelly

Though the pair walked the red carpet together for the 2016 TV series Roadies and went on vacation to Mexico in 2017, neither Halsey nor MGK have ever confirmed a romantic relationship took place. 

