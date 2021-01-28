Watch Todd Chrisley Find a NSFW Photo in Son Grayson's DMs

Todd Chrisley is doing some social media snooping!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Chrisley Knows Best and Todd's youngest child might have some explaining to do. The hilarious preview shows Todd looking through 14-year-old son Graynson's phone and social media account with wife Julie Chrisley and older son Chase.

"Look how good he looks. God, he looks just like a Chrisley!" Todd remarks while scrolling through Grayson's photo reel. "Y'all got some good pictures on here. What's his password? I'm gonna see what kind of messages he's getting."

While Chase initially refuses to give up the password, Todd offers him $200 and Chase happily texts the password to his father.

After a moment of scrolling, Todd says, "What the hell?!"

"What is it?!" Julie exclaims. "Who is that?!"

"I don't think you need to worry about who that is, you just need to worry about what those are that she's showing," Todd replies.