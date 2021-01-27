Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She "Would Have Done Anything" to Stay With Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe is reflecting on one very special relationship.
Back in 2015, millions watched The Bachelorette star fall in love with personal trainer Shawn Booth. And while they appeared to be happily together for three years, the pair ultimately decided to call it quits in November 2018.
While appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Kaitlyn was asked if the duo felt a responsibility to stay together for the sake of the show, and her answer may surprise you.
"I think he felt that way," she told Kate Casey. "I don't feel like I did because, I mean, there is definitely a lot of pressure on us, but I was madly in love with him. I thought that was my person and I would have done anything to try to stay with him."
Kaitlyn continued, "Through those years, it did feel like a lot of pressure and people were always chiming in and kept talking about your relationship and think they know your relationship. I found that hard to keep up with because people did not know we were struggling on the other side. They thought we were this perfect happy couple and that was the part I felt was challenging."
But according to the Dancing With the Stars winner, Shawn felt the pressure to stay together partly because of what outsiders would think.
"I think he was kind of like, ‘Everyone thinks we are perfect. Let's try and make it work,'" Kaitlyn explained. "I was like, ‘Everyone thinks we're perfect and I do want to try to make it work.'"
When announcing their split, both Kaitlyn and Shawn put on a united front as they vowed to remain friends.
"This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration," they said in a statement. "We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."
Since then, Kaitlyn has experienced a second chance of love with fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick.
And as The Bachelor franchise continues to grow, Kaitlyn has a request for viewers watching at home: Don't forget to be kind.
"These are still human being on the other side with real feelings," she shared in her latest interview. "You really go from overnight surrounding yourself with family and friends who obviously love you to opening your world to a lot of criticism and hate. I just want people to understand they are still human beings, and not TV characters."