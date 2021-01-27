Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Make Jaws Drop as They Walk Their First Runway Together

Watch : Kate Moss & Gigi Hadid Pose for Stuart Weitzman Campaign

A dynamic duo indeed!

There's no denying Kate Moss is a force to be reckoned with on the catwalk—she's reached legendary status for a reason. However, it looks like she just met her match because she and her 18-year-old daughter Lila Moss stole the show at the Fendi presentation during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The mother-daughter duo traipsed down the runway together wearing one-of-a-kind designs on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

For her lewk, Kate donned was a metallic teal gown, which featured jewel embellishments and delicate draping that created a rose in the center. The ethereal creation complemented the vibe of her beauty, in which she wore barely-there makeup and rocked a wet hairstyle.

Lila looked just as chic and effortless as her mother. However, her design was bit more risqué considering she was dressed in a peek-a-boo, pearl-beaded gown that included a dramatic, floor-length cape. The 18-year-old model draped the sheer piece over an off-white bodysuit that she paired with matching knee-high boots.