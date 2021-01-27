Inside "Smitten" Hannah Brown's New Romance With Model Adam Woolard

Somebody call Chris Harrison—because it looks like Hannah Brown is in a rosy romance with Adam Woolard.
Fans have been buzzing over the former Bachelorette's rumored relationship with the model, and a source close to Hannah tells E! News she is "smitten" over him.
"They instantly connected from the moment they met," the insider shares. "He gives her butterflies, and she hasn't been this happy in a very long time."
While it's unclear when exactly the pair connected, the source says they have been seeing each other since before the 2020 holidays and that "it's getting serious."
"Hannah feels she has finally found someone who is on the same page as her," the insider continues. "She could tell his intentions were pure and loves that Adam shares the same values. She also loves that he is involved in multiple charities and is just a straight up good guy."
Neither Hannah nor Adam has commented on the dating speculation. However, they were seen walking hand in hand in Los Angeles last week.
"They have been spending time at each other's places in LA and are enjoying each other's company," the source adds. "It's new, but they are pretty inseparable. They will do cute couple-y things like cook dinner for each other and have date nights at home. They are both pretty low-key and chill people, so it's been working."
Hannah, 26, has been hinting she's ready for another shot at love for a while. After ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt and confirming she's just friends with Tyler Cameron, she informed her followers last April that she wanted to "test the waters a bit." Then in November, she shared a video to YouTube in which she told her viewers she had signed up for a dating app.
"I haven't been on a date since the show," the season 15 star said at the time. "So, this is a big deal right now."
In December, Hannah shared a picture from her last date. And while she was all smiles in the picture, she covered up the mystery man's face. Just a few weeks later, a Bachelor fan account posted a photo of Hannah eating at a Nashville restaurant with a man who appeared to be Adam. But that's not all. Around this time, Hannah also published an Instagram Stories post that showed her standing with an unidentified guy, with many fans, once again, assuming it was Adam.
While the Dancing With the Stars alum appears to be keeping any details on the budding romance private for now, one thing is for sure: Hannah knows what she's looking for in a partner.
"I want a man, not a boy," she said in the November YouTube video. "Just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me. But also, right now, it doesn't really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date."