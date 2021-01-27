Dua Lipa Makes Temperatures Rise With Racy Underwear Selfie

Watch : Dua Lipa Details Life Down on the Hadid Family Farm

Dua Lipa has some new rules when it comes to showing skin on social media.

On Jan. 26, the "IDGAF" singer posted a sizzling selfie of herself holding up a black sweatshirt to reveal her bare stomach and black underwear. She captioned the risqué look, "Liquorice Allsorts," and added several pics of her little black dog Dexter to the Instagram gallery.

She and partner Anwar Hadid adopted the rescue pup from the Labelle Foundation in July, when Dua introduced him to the world as "our tiny bestfriend."

The 25 year old has been slaying the selfie game all week, posting a few bikini pics from her camera roll that showed off her L.A. tan.

Her latest lingerie pic is not the only new look for the Grammy winner, who recently debuted another style transformation on Instagram. Three weeks ago, Dua did away with her signature dark locks and revealed a dramatic blonde 'do, but it didn't last long.