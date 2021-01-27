BREAKING

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's New Fiery Red Collection

From printed workout sets to cozy hoodies and joggers, Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection is the missing piece to our workout routine!

By Emily Spain Jan 27, 2021 8:45 PMTags
E-Comm: Lululemon Lunar New Year Collection E! Illustration

Celebrate the Year of the Ox with Lululemon's special edition Lunar New Year Collection! Now you can get your sweat on in style with bold red hues and prints inspired by the optimism and energy of the New Year.

From flattering jackets and fiery red workout sets to cozy hoodies and shorts, this collection will help you stay motivated and fierce during your grueling workout routines. 

Our favorite? Lululemon's iconic Define Jacket in a new dark red patterned print with gold zippers!

Keep scrolling to shop our 8 favorite items from the Lunar New Year Collection.

Align™ Pant 28 Inch Lunar New Year

Now you can get the iconic Align pant in a bold new print! Pair it with the matching sports bra for the ultimate workout fit.

$118
Lululemon

Flow Y Bra Nulu™ Light Support, A–C Cups Lunar New Year

In need of some extra support while getting your sweat on? This comfortable and stylish bra will get the job done!

$48
Lululemon

License to Train Pant Lunar New Year

These joggers are great for working out or lounging around the house. They feature abrasion-resistant, water-repellent panels fabric to help you workout out in comfort and without worry!

$128
Lululemon

Define Jacket Lunar New Year

Lululemon's best-selling jacket is now available in this beautiful red print! We love this flattering jacket because it's made with buttery soft material and features Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention. 

$118
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Lunar New Year 1L

This adorable belt bag is perfect for taking your keys, wallet and other essentials with you while you're on the go. Not to mention, the color is everything!

$38
Lululemon

License To Train Hoodie Long Sleeve Lunar New Year

Hurry and get this cozy hoodie while it's still available! It's made with stretchy, abrasion-resistant fabric with water-repellent panels so you don't have to pause your training to deal with the elements.

$148
Lululemon

Surge Short 6 Inch Inseam Linerless Lunar New Year

With lightweight fabric and a fun print, nothing can break your stride! 

$78
Lululemon

All Yours Cropped Crew Lunar New Year

We love a good cropped sweatshirt for keeping warm during outdoor workouts! This one features breathable, terry cloth fabric so you can run, jump or squat without feeling too sweaty.

$98
Lululemon

