BONDiNG Is an Underrated Gem on Netflix Not to Be Missed

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

A dominatrix and her gay best friend walk into a dungeon…

That's the premise of Netflix's BONDiNG, which lured us into a binge-watching session we'll never forget. As we consumed the seven-episode first season, we quickly realized that this amusing fictional look into BDSM fetishes was easily one of the funniest shows on the streaming service.

The dark comedy, which hit Netflix in April 2019, is loosely based on creator and Barry actor Rightor Doyle's experience working as a dominatrix bouncer. So, not only does BONDiNG's BDSM world feel real, it's wildly funny.

Here's how Netflix described the show:

"Chains, whips and hilarious quips! For grad student/dominatrix Tiff (Zoe Levin) and her cash-strapped gay best friend Pete (Brendan Scannell), S&M is a business, not a pleasure. Well, maybe there's a little pleasure. Their professional relationship redefines their friendship, but more importantly helps them find themselves."

And when they say, "hilarious quips," they mean it.