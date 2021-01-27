Halsey Hinted at Her Pregnancy Cravings in This Interview With Kelly Clarkson

Watch : Halsey Apologizes for Triggering Eating Disorder Photo

Momma knows how to eat well.

On Jan. 27, Halsey announced on Instagram that she and screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting their first child. "Surprise," the Manic artist captioned the series of photos of the singer showing off her pregnant stomach. Stars immediately flooded the comment section of the post to wish the soon-to-be parents well.

Just days before she shared the big news, however, Halsey may have hinted that she was dealing with some pregnancy cravings. In an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "You Should Be Sad" singer filled in the host on what she's been snacking on.

"I can't stop eating, I don't know what's gotten into me," the 26 year old shared. "It's kind of being home in the quarantine. I usually eat really healthy when I'm on tour. You know how this is, I was on tour for six years and all I was eating was grilled chicken breast and rice and spinach, and sometimes green room gummy bears. Since I've been home, I've had time to experiment with different snacks and I take it pretty seriously."