Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son After Suffering Some "Bumps and Bruises"

Kids will be kids, even if that means a few scrapes here and there.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves McConaughey took to Instagram to show off her son's minor injuries.

"We can all learn from the bumps and bruises of life (literally and figuratively)," the 38-year-old model wrote in the caption. "They shouldn't take our joy away!! (And don't worry as you can see [from] the smile that he's okay!)"

As fans may recall, the happily married couple share three children together, Levi, 12, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8.

Though the family is notoriously private, Camila has shared photos of her kids on social media in the past. Back in October, she posted a pic of herself and Levi looking like a splitting image of his movie star dad.

In the adorable photo, the mother-son duo could be seen making a huge cookie.

"The look on our faces says it all," the caption read. "The BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito!"