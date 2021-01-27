BREAKING

Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Kate Spade's Jaw-Dropping Surprise Sale Has Bags and Wallets for Under $100

There are new deals daily, so be sure to check back!

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 27, 2021
Our jaws are on the floor over the prices at Kate Spade's Surprise Sale, going on right now. You can score select styles for under $100 every day. But if you see something you like be sure to shop fast, because tomorrow new styles will be released.

So below, our favorite finds from today's Kate Spade Surprise Sale assortment.

Lana Condor Shares the Neutrogena Products She’ll Love Always and Forever

Mulberry Street Lise and Larchmont Avenue Neda Bundle

A bag and a wallet for only $159? You can't go wrong. Pick from beige or an orange hue. 

$588
$159
Kate Spade

Jackson Large Continental Wallet

You'll get so much use out of this sleek, gray wallet. If you buy a handbag, you can snag this wallet for even less, $59, using the code MAKEAMATCH.

$229
$69
Kate Spade

Lori Tote

This simple tote comes in four colors and makes the perfect work bag.

$329
$69
Kate Spade

Hollie Spade Clover Geo Embossed Large Continental Wallet

We love the spade pattern on this leather wallet with 12 card slots. 

$229
$69
Kate Spade

Staci Large Flat Continental Wallet

This large wallet comes in a pretty, neutral hue and has 13 card slots. 

$229
$69
Kate Spade

Up next, Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo spill about their new arrivals at Macy's.

