Tell Me Your Secrets' Haunting First Look Will Make You Eager For Answers

What's Emma running away from?

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming thriller series, Tell Me Your Secrets. The show, which will premiere on the streaming site on February 19, stars American Horror Story's Lily Rabe as Emma and The Leftovers' Amy Brenneman as Mary.

And, from what the new preview teases below, there's no love lost between these two characters. Why?

Well, per Prime Video's description, Tell Me Your Secrets "revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator."