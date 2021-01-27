The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 11 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's sassy new taglines are finally here.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are back with some clever one-liners in Bravo's just-released opening credits for RHONJ season 11.

Fans can expect a lot of drama from the upcoming season as teased in the recently released trailer. For starters, Teresa is back on the dating scene after her split from ex Joe Giudice, but it's her explosive fight with brother Joe Gorga we can't wait to see unfold.

It also seems there are more than a couple infidelity rumors swirling around New Jersey. In the preview, Teresa asks Margaret, "Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?"

Teresa also alleges, "Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number. They've been texting all day." Yikes!

