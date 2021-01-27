Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Demi Moore Steals the Show With Surprise Runway Appearance for Fendi

Demi Moore is not exactly someone fans expected to see on the runway in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, but as to be expected, the actress stole the show.

Spotted: Demi Moore!

With Haute Couture Fashion Week underway in Paris, the stars are aligning in the City of Light to bring some seriously stunning fashion to life. While familiar fashion heavyweights like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne have already arrived in the city, Moore surprised fans when she popped up on the runway in Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show on Jan. 27—opening the show, no less. 

Modeling a black off-the-shoulder plunging jacket with matching pants—designs from Kim Jones' first couture collection for Fendi—the familiar Hollywood figure could not be missed on the catwalk. 

Moore was in stylish company during the event as the show also featured fashion icons like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell along with Hadid, Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah

"Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family," designer Jones wrote on Instagram following the show. "I love you all !" 

Demi Moore's Best Looks

As he thanked his models, Jones applauded them "for making this so special." 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, he also addressed "those who ensured that all safety protocols were followed and special measures set in place to allow this to happen."

Moore was equally thrilled to join the major event. "Thank you @fendi @mrkimjones for having me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Congrats on a beautiful show."

While fans soak up the star's standout moment on the runway, keep scrolling to relive more of Haute Couture Fashion Week's stunning looks so far. 

Feathery & Fabulous

Our kind of drama. From the explosion of feathers to the glitzy beading and thigh-high slit, this Ziad Nakad design is not for the faint of heart.

Decadent Details

Sometimes, a little black dress needs pizzazz. Schiaparelli redefines a classic by adding a daring keyhole cut-out that's adorned with massive pearl embellishments and gold plates. As designer Daniel Roseberry summed up the collection, "It's just something that's not as polite as couture typically tends to be."

Read Between the Lines

An electrifying creation by Farhad Re that's guaranteed to turn heads and drop jaws. We can totally picture Lady Gaga wearing this one-of-a-kind lewk to an awards ceremony.

Connecting the Dots

Who says haute couture needs to be serious? This playful design adds a splash of color to the runway with its red and pearl adornment. Plus, the feminine silhouette makes it more lively.

Crown Jewels

This Dior design is deliciously decadent with its intricate beading and embroidery. It's a piece that Lady Whistledown would devour if it appeared on Bridgerton.

Power Suit

There's always one celeb who skips the big ballgown on the red carpets. Cue this over-the-top geometric pantsuit that indulges in the excess.

Spot On

Bring on the glitz and glamour with this black sequin creation. The added polka dots and chiffon material make it more posh.

Majestic Beauty

This glimmering gold gown by Dior will light up any room. It's a mesmerizing creation we can see Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift and Billy Porter rocking on the red carpet.

Peek-a-Boo

Only Chanel knows how to make a dress look both risqué and regal.

All That Glitters

File this under stuff we don't need but absolutely want. This Schiaparelli number proves that more is more.

