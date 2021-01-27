Demi Moore Steals the Show With Surprise Runway Appearance for Fendi

Spotted: Demi Moore!

With Haute Couture Fashion Week underway in Paris, the stars are aligning in the City of Light to bring some seriously stunning fashion to life. While familiar fashion heavyweights like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne have already arrived in the city, Moore surprised fans when she popped up on the runway in Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show on Jan. 27—opening the show, no less.

Modeling a black off-the-shoulder plunging jacket with matching pants—designs from Kim Jones' first couture collection for Fendi—the familiar Hollywood figure could not be missed on the catwalk.

Moore was in stylish company during the event as the show also featured fashion icons like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell along with Hadid, Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah.

"Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family," designer Jones wrote on Instagram following the show. "I love you all !"