Halsey Announces She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Alev Aydin

Surprise! Halsey is pregnant!

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the superstar singer took to her Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. In a series of pictures, shot by photographer Sam Dameshek, the 26-year-old superstar can be seen cradling her baby bump—tagging Alev. "surprise!" she captioned the photo, along with a milk bottle, rainbow and angel emoji.

In the comments of Halsey's post, Alev wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." After seeing the cute note, the "Without Me" singer replied, "I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already."

Alev also confirmed the news on his social media on Wednesday, sharing Halsey's post on his Instagram Story with two heart emojis.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in early January when Halsey posted a photo of him on her Instagram. However, the duo had yet to speak out about their relationship status, until now.

As fans may recall, Halsey—who was previously linked to rapper G-Eazy, Yungblud and actor Evan Peters—revealed in 2018 that she's freezing her eggs due to endometriosis, an often painful disorder that can lead to infertility, in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, is present or grows outside the uterus. While appearing on an episode of The Doctors, Halsey, who was just 23 at the time, shared, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."