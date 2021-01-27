The First Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Kristen Stewart Cast to Play Princess Diana

Spoiler alert: you won't believe your eyes.

Months after news broke Kristen Stewart would be playing Princess Diana in the upcoming Pablo Larraín-directed film, Spencer, the first photo of the actress in character has been released—and it might have you doing a double take.

Sporting a red coat, Diana's signature blond hair cut and a black hat with netting over her face, Stewart's resemblance of the late Princess of Wales is simply undeniable, down to even her forlorn facial expression.

The movie, which is set to be released in the fall ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana's death in 2022, will center on a December 1991 weekend as Princess Diana spends Christmas with the royal family and makes a significant decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate," the film's description reads. "There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

As fans may recall, their divorce was finalized in August 1996, one year before the mother of two's tragic, untimely death.