Jennifer Aniston's Subtle Hair Change Will Have You Dreaming of Summer

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Alex Levy is ready for the show.

For fans of The Morning Show, of course you know we're talking about the one and only Jennifer Aniston, who appears to be getting back into the swing of shooting for the hit Apple+ series.

The actress gave fans proof of that on Tuesday, Jan. 26 when she shared selfies with her longtime hairstylist—and the man behind "The Rachel"—Chris McMillan.

Sporting bright, golden blond tresses, Aniston declared in a caption, "Aaand, we're back..."

Co-star Reese Witherspoon echoed the sentiment, responding excitedly, "YES WE ARE!!" In fact, the comment section was packed with Hollywood's biggest names, from Jennifer Garner and Mariska Hargitay to Charlize Theron and Gwyneth Paltrow, all thrilled with Aniston's newest Instagram post.