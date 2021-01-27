Robert Irwin Recalls "Incredibly Emotional" Moment Walking Sister Bindi Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Watch : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Robert Irwin had one special person on his mind at sister Bindi Irwin's wedding.

During the Wednesday, Jan. 27 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Robert recalled the "incredibly emotional" moment he walked his sister down the aisle at her wedding and how he felt "very honored" to be there for Bindi on behalf of their late dad, Steve Irwin.

"I was definitely one of the most incredible moments of my entire life," the 17-year-old photographer told host Kelly Clarkson. "I felt so honored when Bindi first asked me to walk her down the aisle. And then when everything was coming down to the wire and we were planning this wedding—it was really, really hard because of course there were no guests. It was just a little bit chaotic, but at the end of the day it all came together."

He continued, "I think for me I was incredibly emotional at the same time, not only being so proud for Bindi, it's such a happy day, but also kind of thinking how much I wish that dad could have been there and that was his job to walk her down the aisle."