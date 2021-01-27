Paris Hilton Opens Up About Her IVF Journey With "Dream Guy" Carter Reum

Watch : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton might soon be a mom!

The heiress revealed she's going through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process with her boyfriend Carter Reum and can't wait for "that next step" in life.

On The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast on Jan. 26, Hilton shared, "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like."

Hilton said her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, who has been open about her own IVF and surrogacy journeys, told her about the process. "I didn't even know anything about it," she said. "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduce me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go."

The reality star said she has already finished the egg extractions, noting, "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time... it wasn't that bad."