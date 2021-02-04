Married at First Sight's Deonna and Greg Reflect on Their Journey to Parenthood

How sweet it is to be in love after getting Married at First Sight.

Less than two years ago, fans watched Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill meet for the first time just moments before saying "I do." Fast-forward to today and the couple is expecting their first child together and proving Lifetime's unique experiment can be a success.

"For me, I always went into the mindset that this was going to be my person," Deonna exclusively shared with E! News. "This is going to be it and I want to make sure that I put 110 percent in because I want to make sure that this works."

That commitment is put on display during season two of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Greg and Deonna—as well as 11 other couples from the franchise—safely documented their lives as husband and wife. For them, that meant sharing their journey to parenthood as they prepare to welcome a baby.