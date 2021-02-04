2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Married at First Sight's Deonna and Greg Reflect on Their Journey to Parenthood

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stars Deonna and Greg discussed their road to parenthood before welcoming their first child.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 04, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Deonna McNeill, Greg Okotie, Married at First SightKinetic Content

How sweet it is to be in love after getting Married at First Sight.

Less than two years ago, fans watched Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill meet for the first time just moments before saying "I do." Fast-forward to today and the couple is expecting their first child together and proving Lifetime's unique experiment can be a success. 

"For me, I always went into the mindset that this was going to be my person," Deonna exclusively shared with E! News. "This is going to be it and I want to make sure that I put 110 percent in because I want to make sure that this works."

That commitment is put on display during season two of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Greg and Deonna—as well as 11 other couples from the franchise—safely documented their lives as husband and wife. For them, that meant sharing their journey to parenthood as they prepare to welcome a baby.

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"I think Greg is going to be a great dad on an account of how he takes care of those around him," Deonna gushed to E! News. "He's very caring, has a huge heart and he really puts it out there on his sleeve."

Greg added, "Deonna is very nurturing. She's been a mother to everybody in her life—me included."

Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

And while the pandemic has made it difficult for Deonna to interact with other moms-to-be, she has found support with fellow Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stars who previously welcomed children. 

"I've gotten a better relationship with Danielle [Dodd], Shawniece [Jackson-Pierre], Ashley [Petta] and Jamie [Otis Hehner]," she shared. "They've given me advice and I've touched base with them. With me being the new girl on the block with the baby, I've been accepting all of the advice from the other moms."

While fans will have to stay tuned to find out the sex of their first child—lovingly referred to as "Baby O"—the couple can't help but look back on their unforgettable love story with gratitude.

Kinetic Content

"We're glad we get to share this part of our life with all of our fans because from day one, they've been nothing but pleasant," Greg reflected. "It's just been really nice to be able to share this piece of our lives with them."

Deonna added, "The thing that I'm most grateful for through the process would definitely be finding Greg. We are two peas in a pod. We are very similar and we're very different but we're like yin and yang and balance each other out very well. I'm glad we went through it and I found my forever person."

Keep scrolling to find out who else is appearing on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam.

Kinetic Content
Jamie & Doug

Season 1

With a new baby boy roaming around the house, Married at First Sight's longest married couple is ready to continue documenting life for loyal fans who have been watching the franchise since 2014. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Ashley & Anthony

Season 5: Chicago

With baby No. 2 on the way, Ashley is ready to document her pregnancy journey alongside her loving husband. 

Kinetic Content
Shawniece & Jephte

Season 6: Boston

"Three years in marriage, three years in learning and growing together, s--t three years in just knowing each other (thank you MAFS)," Jephte joked on Instagram earlier this summer. "Can't wait for what year 4 has in store for us." We'll be watching! 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Danielle & Bobby

Season 7: Dallas

"Even though 2020 wasn't anyone's best, I can still think of some best parts of 2020," Danielle shared on Instagram after welcoming her second child with Bobby. "This year has left us with our complete family unit . Our precious baby boy came before the years end and made us the happiest parents in the world." 

 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Kristine & Keith

Season 8: Philadelphia 

After celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary this September, the Married at First Sight couple is ready to check in with fans. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Stephanie & AJ

Season 8: Philadelphia

"In a year of uncertainty, I'm lucky to have you.. In a year of hatred and division, I'm lucky to have you," Stephanie previously reflected on Instagram when posing with her husband. "In a year of unthinkable work stress, I'm lucky to have you.
In a year when I need your support the most, I'm lucky to have you." 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Deonna & Greg

Season 9: North Carolina

After announcing they were expecting their first baby together in September 2020, the Married at First Sight stars are ready to share their journey to parenthood on the small screen. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Beth & Jamie

Season 9: North Carolina

"I knew @justbeth____ was my person when we smashed cake in each other's faces as complete strangers," Jamie recently shared on Instagram after celebrating their anniversary. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Jessica & Austin

Season 10: Washington D.C.

As Jessica continues her job as a nurse manager, the Married at First Sight star and her husband Austin will document their new reality during a pandemic. 

Instagram @mckenzie_bigliazzi/Kinetic Content
Karen & Miles

Season 11: New Orleans 

Prepare to be inspired by Karen and Miles' love story. "I am so proud of you. This year has been a journey!" Miles previously reflected on Instagram. "We leaned on each other through a WILD experiment, a pandemic, and being silent while watching the world react to what they've seen. The hate has been unreal and through it all, you've found the strength, courage, and love to show up everyday and build a strong foundation for our marriage."

Kinetic Content
Amelia & Bennett

Season 11: New Orleans 

Married at First Sight's quirkiest couple is back and ready to update fans on where they stand since saying "I do" last season. 

Juston Jacques Photography LLC/Kinetic Content
Amani & Woody

Season 11: New Orleans 

"Y'all believe in ‘Love at first sight?' Yea, me neither," Amani joked on Instagram this past December. "But, reflecting on 10 months of being Married at First Sight and I might've been in ‘love at first dance.' We'll keep that a secret though!" 

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime. 

