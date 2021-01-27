Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Elizabeth Hurley Hits Back at Haters After Posting Topless Photos "Taken By My 80-Year-Old Mother"

Elizabeth Hurley slammed her haters with a cheeky response to her sultry topless photos. See what she had to say below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 27, 2021 12:19 AMTags
Elizabeth HurleyCelebritiesCeleb DramaPiers Morgan
Watch: Elizabeth Hurley Partners With Estee Lauder to Fight Breast Cancer

Elizabeth Hurley has a message for her haters.

The Bedazzled star made fans buzz on Monday, Jan. 25 when she shared two sultry photos of herself, in which she posed topless in the snow. The actress accessorized with a fuzzy black-and-white coat and white bikini bottoms, so she wasn't fully nude.

"How could I resist?" she cheekily captioned her social media posts.

However, it didn't take long for critics to slam Elizabeth, 55, for her sexy pictures, including Piers Morgan, who weighed in on the topic and called the British beauty's images "creepy" and "thirsty."

"Liz," he said on Good Morning Britain, "Bit of snow so get your kit off? Is it not creepy? What is all this? I call this thirsty and I call it creepy... Put your clothes on."

Later, Piers snarkily questioned who took her photos, saying, "Your son? Your 18- or 19-year-old son?"

The '90s bombshell appeared to have the last laugh, however, because she cleverly responded to the host's comments.

photos
Elizabeth Hurley's Hottest Bikini Pics

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled," she shared, alongside the same topless photos posted before, "but these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

Naturally, many praised the actress and her mom, with one Twitter user writing, "Shoutout Mama for her photography skills, angles and all."

"I love you for the pics...," someone else added, "stunning. But I think I possibly love your mother even more..... FREEDOM of thought ... AMEN to that."

Another user replied, "You look absolutely amazing!! What an inspiration to other women to know the potential women (at least you) can maintain even while aging! I think you look as good as you ever have!"

Of course, this isn't the first time Elizabeth has turned heads and dropped jaws online. Scroll through some of her hottest bikini pics in our gallery below!

Elizabeth Hurley/Twitter
Too Hot to Handle

The actress is heating things up in the snow. "How could I resist?" she cheekily shares on social media.

Elizabeth Hurley/Twitter
Snow Bunny

The Royals actress shows off her toned physique with this sultry topless photo.

Instagram
Rise & Shine

" Good morning," Hurley writes on Instagram back in July 2019.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

"Here comes the sun," Hurley shares, while channeling summer in March 2019.

Instagram
Kisses

"Yay!! A million followers. Kisses to all," she captions her post.

Instagram
International Bikini Day

Feeling anything but blue!

Instagram
Summer Stretch

"Summer," the actress simply shares online.

Instagram
Hats Off...Or Not!

"Three cheers for a divine English Summer," The Royals actress posts.

Instagram
Ocean Blues

The star gives her fans a closer look at her Maldives trip.

Instagram
Yogi

Nothing like soaking up the sun!

Instagram
Rawr

The '90s bombshell models in one of her bikinis from her eponymous brand. 

Instagram
Gravity-Defying

Only the actress can make this look easy.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Pretty in pink! "My new Isla Bikini," the Bedazzled alum shares, as she poses in her new swimwear.

Instagram
Wet & Wild

"New bikini," Hurley reveals, as she emerges from crystal clear ocean water.

Instagram
Hose Down

"Someone has to do it," she cheekily captions her post.

Instagram
National Bikini Day!

The actress celebrates the national holiday with a coral-colored bikini, of course!

Instagram
Bikini Blues

"Life is short, buy the bikini," she encourages.

Instagram
Topless Tanning

"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again," she writes.

Instagram
Abs-Olutely Fabulous!

"Last rays of summer, English style," Elizabeth shares.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

The star teases one of her bikinis from her swimwear line.

Instagram
Queen of Prints

"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach," she writes.

Instagram
Rawr!

Elizabeth is living her best life and looking fabulous while doing so.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Spotted for the First Time in Months Amid Martial Turmoil

2

Colton Underwood Details Every Step of His Split With Cassie Randolph

3

Netflix's Crime Scene First Look Is Bone-Chilling: Watch

4

Amanda Gorman on Why Michelle Obama Yelled at Barack at Inauguration

5
Exclusive

Armie Hammer’s Ex Details Their Polyamorous, BDSM Relationship